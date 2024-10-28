Halloween 2024: 7 desserts you MUST try this weekend

Lifestyle
Get ready for Halloween with these spook-tacular desserts! From pumpkin spice treats to creepy crawly brownies, these seven sweet delights will elevate your festive celebrations
Moist pumpkin spice cupcakes topped with creamy cream cheese frosting make for a perfect autumn treat. Decorate with orange sprinkles or tiny candy pumpkins for a festive touch
Light and airy meringue cookies shaped like ghosts offer a fun and spooky twist. With a touch of chocolate for eyes, these treats are both adorable and delightfully crunchy
Decadent fudgy brownies topped with green frosting and gummy worms create a creepy crawly effect. Perfect for sharing, they’re a deliciously sinister addition to Halloween spread
Chocolate cookies shaped like witch hats, complete with a candy buckle, are a whimsical treat. Use a chocolate kiss for the hat’s top and pipe frosting for a charming finish
Colorful Rice Krispie treats formed into monster shapes with candy eyes make for fun, hands-on dessert. Use different colors of candy melts to create a variety of monstrous designs
Creamy cheesecake topped with a spooky spiderweb design using chocolate drizzle is both elegant and festive. Serve it chilled for a decadent dessert that’s sure to impress
Layered pudding cups with whipped cream, candy corn create vibrant, colorful dessert. The sweet layers are not only tasty but also visually appealing for your Halloween festivities