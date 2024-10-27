What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

Food
South Indians love rice. But, is it okay to eat it three times a day?
White rice has a high glycemic index.
Eating rice with a high glycemic index increases blood sugar levels.
Rice is also high in carbohydrates. This means that eating it three times a day increases fat storage in the body.
If you eat a lot of rice, you will definitely gain weight. To avoid weight gain, do not eat rice three times a day.
Eating rice more than once a day is not good for people with diabetes, obesity, etc.
But you don't have to give up rice completely. But don't eat it more than once.
Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist.