Food

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

South Indians love rice. But, is it okay to eat it three times a day?

Image credits: Getty

Glycemic Index

White rice has a high glycemic index.

Image credits: Getty

Diabetics beware

Eating rice with a high glycemic index increases blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Belly fat accumulation

Rice is also high in carbohydrates. This means that eating it three times a day increases fat storage in the body.

Image credits: Getty

Weight gain

If you eat a lot of rice, you will definitely gain weight. To avoid weight gain, do not eat rice three times a day.

Image credits: Getty

Eating rice more than once

Eating rice more than once a day is not good for people with diabetes, obesity, etc.

Image credits: Getty

Eat only once

But you don't have to give up rice completely. But don't eat it more than once.

Image credits: Getty

Advice

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One