7 nuts that can boost your weight loss journey

Peanuts are technically legumes, but they share qualities with nuts. They offer protein, healthy fats, and fiber.
Pistachios are a lower-calorie nut option and their shells can help slow down eating, promoting mindful consumption.
Pecans contain monounsaturated fats and are rich in antioxidants that support overall health.
Almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats that promote satiety and can help control appetite. They also provide vitamin E, magnesium, and protein.
Walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may support weight loss by reducing inflammation.
Cashews provide healthy fats and a good amount of magnesium, which plays a role in regulating metabolism and energy production.
Hazelnuts offer a good balance of healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins that can contribute to weight loss.