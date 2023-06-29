Lifestyle
Eat less fried or oil-based meals. Avoid consuming foods like fatty fast food, restaurant cuisine, butter, cheese, high-fat dairy items, biscuits, cakes, and pastries.
To maintain good skin, it's crucial to stay hydrated. By limiting sebum production, drinking water will help you cleanse your body and maintain fluid equilibrium.
An important step is to never go to sleep with your makeup on. Sleeping with your makeup on can clog your pores and create a bed for bacteria growth.
Face masks should be an essential part of your skincare routine. Charcoal is one such natural, gentle ingredient that draws out any gunk that’s hanging around the pores.
Drinking too much alcohol can damage blood vessels and expand oil glands, which in turn can widen pores on the skin. Try to keep alcohol consumption to a minimum.