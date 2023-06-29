Lifestyle

5 tips on how to control oil production

Image credits: Freepik

Avoid oily food

Eat less fried or oil-based meals. Avoid consuming foods like fatty fast food, restaurant cuisine, butter, cheese, high-fat dairy items, biscuits, cakes, and pastries.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Drink enough water

To maintain good skin, it's crucial to stay hydrated. By limiting sebum production, drinking water will help you cleanse your body and maintain fluid equilibrium.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Remove makeup before sleeping

An important step is to never go to sleep with your makeup on. Sleeping with your makeup on can clog your pores and create a bed for bacteria growth.

Image credits: Freepik

Use a face mask

Face masks should be an essential part of your skincare routine. Charcoal is one such natural, gentle ingredient that draws out any gunk that’s hanging around the pores.

Image credits: Freepik

Limit alcohol consumption

Drinking too much alcohol can damage blood vessels and expand oil glands, which in turn can widen pores on the skin. Try to keep alcohol consumption to a minimum.

Image credits: Freepik
