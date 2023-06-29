7 reasons to include cheese in your diet

Lifestyle
Cheese is a good source of essential nutrients like calcium, protein, phosphorus, and vitamins A and B12
Protein is crucial for building and repairing tissues, supporting immune function, and regulating hormone production.
Cheese is an excellent source of calcium, which is essential for healthy bones and teeth
Some varieties of cheese, like cheddar and Swiss, contain small amounts of vitamin D
Cheese provides essential vitamins and minerals such as zinc, selenium, and phosphorus, which play crucial roles in immune function and metabolism
Cheese adds a burst of flavour and texture to various dishes, making them more enjoyable and satisfying
Including cheese in your diet can contribute to feelings of fullness and satiety. This can help prevent overeating and promote portion control