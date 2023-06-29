Lifestyle

7 reasons to include cheese in your diet

Nutrient-rich

Cheese is a good source of essential nutrients like calcium, protein, phosphorus, and vitamins A and B12

High-quality protein

Protein is crucial for building and repairing tissues, supporting immune function, and regulating hormone production.

Calcium boost

Cheese is an excellent source of calcium, which is essential for healthy bones and teeth

Vitamin D synergy

Some varieties of cheese, like cheddar and Swiss, contain small amounts of vitamin D

Rich in vitamins and minerals

Cheese provides essential vitamins and minerals such as zinc, selenium, and phosphorus, which play crucial roles in immune function and metabolism

Versatile and delicious

Cheese adds a burst of flavour and texture to various dishes, making them more enjoyable and satisfying

Satiety and portion control

Including cheese in your diet can contribute to feelings of fullness and satiety. This can help prevent overeating and promote portion control

