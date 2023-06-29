Lifestyle

7 Best foods to soothe upset stomach

An upset stomach is a common problem that may happen to you often. Here are best foods for upset stomach that might provide relief and comfort to you.

Banana

It is rich in nutrients, including proteins, other minerals.They possess antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-microbial qualities that may aid in digestion and remove toxins.

Cucumber

Cucumbers are low in calories and have a high water content. They may be beneficial to your body and general health because of their antioxidant and anti-diabetic characteristics. 

Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a popular herbal remedy with a variety of uses and are regarded as one of the finest foods for upset stomach. 

Ginger

Colds, inflammation, cough, nausea, and poor digestion can all be treated with it. It contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant characteristics that may benefit your body.

Papaya

It contains significant levels of dietary fibre, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, E, and B. It may help with bloating, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome symptoms.

Cumin

Your digestive system could benefit from anti-inflammatory and antibacterial capabilities. It may lessen bloating and stomach discomfort, and improve stool consistency.

Yoghurt

It contains beneficial bacteria that may prevent constipation, lower the risk of colon cancer, decrease diarrhoea and inflammatory bowel illness, and improve bowel movements.

