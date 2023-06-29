Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds for Indian weather

Generally, dogs found locally in the region suit the particular climate. So considering Indian climatic conditions, here are 7 tops our list.

Image credits: Pixabay

German Shepherd

German Shepherds are known for their beautiful appearance, royal appeal, courage, strength, loyalty, and intelligence. 

Dachshund

Another little dog breed is the Dachshund. However, don't be fooled by their small stature, given how aggressive these dogs are, especially towards strangers. 

Beagle

These dogs are pretty joyful. At the same time, kids are naturally curious. This breed requires moderate outdoor exercise. Never let them go free without a fence.

Pug

They are ideal for smaller homes. In reality, they are the smallest of all dog breeds, suitable for the Indian environment.

Golden Retriever

These breeds have long double coats that require regular care. In that regard, they are similar to German Shepherd dogs. As pets, they are highly playful and active.

Labrador Retriever

They require a lot of activity, and swimming is an excellent alternative. They are cute, curious, and friendly dogs. It is hard not to love them.

Indian Spitz

Members of this breed are indeed more intellectual than members of most other dog breeds, as demonstrated in the Bollywood film; remember Tuffy from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?
 

