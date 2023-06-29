Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds for Indian weather

Lifestyle
Generally, dogs found locally in the region suit the particular climate. So considering Indian climatic conditions, here are 7 tops our list.
German Shepherds are known for their beautiful appearance, royal appeal, courage, strength, loyalty, and intelligence.
Another little dog breed is the Dachshund. However, don't be fooled by their small stature, given how aggressive these dogs are, especially towards strangers.
These dogs are pretty joyful. At the same time, kids are naturally curious. This breed requires moderate outdoor exercise. Never let them go free without a fence.
They are ideal for smaller homes. In reality, they are the smallest of all dog breeds, suitable for the Indian environment.
These breeds have long double coats that require regular care. In that regard, they are similar to German Shepherd dogs. As pets, they are highly playful and active.
They require a lot of activity, and swimming is an excellent alternative. They are cute, curious, and friendly dogs. It is hard not to love them.
Members of this breed are indeed more intellectual than members of most other dog breeds, as demonstrated in the Bollywood film; remember Tuffy from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun?