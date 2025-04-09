Lifestyle

5 Suits Inspired by Huma Qureshi: Look Radiant Even with Curves

Golden Gota Patti Work Dhoti-Pant Suit

If you have a heavy body, you can wear a dhoti-pant suit like Huma Qureshi. Golden embroidery work will look great on a white suit. 

Huma Qureshi's Embroidered Black Suit

If you have a fair complexion, you can also choose an embroidered black suit like Huma Qureshi. The full-sleeved suit also features mirror work with white printed work.

Velvet Contrast Color Suit

If you have to go out on a special occasion, try a red and orange contrast velvet suit. You will find such suits in light to heavy embroidery.

Floral Print Embroidery Suit

The trend of floral suits increases in summer. You can also try Kiran lace suits which give a gorgeous look.

White-Brown Sharara Suit

If you have a tall height, try wearing a sharara suit like Huma Qureshi. Such Gota Patti work suits give a traditional look.

