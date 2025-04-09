5 Suits Inspired by Huma Qureshi: Look Radiant Even with Curves

Lifestyle
If you have a heavy body, you can wear a dhoti-pant suit like Huma Qureshi. Golden embroidery work will look great on a white suit.
If you have a fair complexion, you can also choose an embroidered black suit like Huma Qureshi. The full-sleeved suit also features mirror work with white printed work.
If you have to go out on a special occasion, try a red and orange contrast velvet suit. You will find such suits in light to heavy embroidery.
The trend of floral suits increases in summer. You can also try Kiran lace suits which give a gorgeous look.
If you have a tall height, try wearing a sharara suit like Huma Qureshi. Such Gota Patti work suits give a traditional look.
