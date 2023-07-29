Lifestyle

Singara to Ghugni: 6 spicy bengali snacks to enjoy this monsoon

From Singara to Ghugni, let us find out the 6 dishes that one can consume during monsoon overlooking the incessant rains from the windows. by Amrita Ghosh

Image credits: Instagram

Singara

Singara is a staple Bengali monsoon snack, it is a triangular pastry stuffed with Aloo, peas, and cauliflower which is seasoned with panch foron- mixture of 5 spices

Image credits: Instagram

Vegetable Chop

 It is a cutlet with spice vegetable filling coated with breadcrumbs and fried until golden. It is different from the cutlet as the magic is in its filling often with beetroots

Image credits: Instagram

Beguni

This speaks emotion, right? Simple eggplant fritters where the eggplant is dipped in besan mix and friend along with puffed rice and a single Kacha Lonka(green chili) to go with!!

Image credits: Instagram

Jhal Muri

Bengali version of bhel-puri but way more different. The really spicy, tangy Muri is mixed with Chanachur, chopped tomatoes, potatoes, mustard oil, and a whole list of condiments

Image credits: Instagram

Ghugni

A curry made with peas and Aloo. The non-veg version of it can also have mutton chunks and is sprinkled with Onion and coriander and bhaja masala to give it that authentic touch

Image credits: Instagram

Fuchka

Similar to the Golgappa but not quite the same, it has aloo, of course, mixed with a lot of spices, coriander, peas, and tamarind water which is specially prepared with more spices

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One