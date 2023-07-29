Singara to Ghugni: 6 spicy bengali snacks to enjoy this monsoon

Lifestyle
From Singara to Ghugni, let us find out the 6 dishes that one can consume during monsoon overlooking the incessant rains from the windows. by Amrita Ghosh
Singara is a staple Bengali monsoon snack, it is a triangular pastry stuffed with Aloo, peas, and cauliflower which is seasoned with panch foron- mixture of 5 spices
It is a cutlet with spice vegetable filling coated with breadcrumbs and fried until golden. It is different from the cutlet as the magic is in its filling often with beetroots
This speaks emotion, right? Simple eggplant fritters where the eggplant is dipped in besan mix and friend along with puffed rice and a single Kacha Lonka(green chili) to go with!!
Bengali version of bhel-puri but way more different. The really spicy, tangy Muri is mixed with Chanachur, chopped tomatoes, potatoes, mustard oil, and a whole list of condiments
A curry made with peas and Aloo. The non-veg version of it can also have mutton chunks and is sprinkled with Onion and coriander and bhaja masala to give it that authentic touch
Similar to the Golgappa but not quite the same, it has aloo, of course, mixed with a lot of spices, coriander, peas, and tamarind water which is specially prepared with more spices