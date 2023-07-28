Identifying food allergies: 6 effective ways to detect hidden triggers

Lifestyle
Early detection of food allergies is essential for preserving good health and avoiding consequences. Here are some methods to determine food allergies.
Pay close attention to your body's responses after eating specific foods. Symptoms of food allergies are hives, itching, swelling, abdominal pain, or difficulty breathing.
Allergic reactions may not occur immediately after eating. Stay vigilant because delayed reactions make them harder to connect with specific foods.
Allergies often run in families, so it's essential to consider your family's medical history. You might be at a higher risk of developing them in this case.
Remove suspected allergens from diet for a set period. Then reintroduce them one by one, carefully monitoring your body's response.
Consult an allergist for comprehensive allergy testing. Skin prick tests and blood tests can help identify specific allergens.
Proteins in certain foods resemble those in allergenic foods. For instance, a person’s allergic to birch pollen may also react to apples or hazelnuts.
Self-diagnosis of food allergies can some challenging and unreliable. Always consult a healthcare professional or allergist for an accurate assessment.