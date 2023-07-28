Soothing ankle sprain: 6 home remedies for quick relief

Lifestyle
Ankle sprains are painful and often require proper care and rest for a full recovery. Mild to moderate ankle sprains can often be managed with simple home remedies.
The R.I.C.E method (Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation) is a widely recommended approach for treating ankle sprains. This reduces inflammation to a great extend.
Both turmeric and ginger possess anti-inflammatory properties. Create a paste from both of these and apply to the affected area for 30 minutes for best results.
Epsom salt contains magnesium, which aids in reducing inflammation and soothing soreness. Soak the injured foot in a basin of Epsom salt and warm water daily, for 20 minutes.
Arnica, a herb known for its anti-inflammatory, has pain-relieving properties. Gently apply arnica gel to the affected area a few times a day to reduce pain.
Aloe vera is renowned for its soothing and healing properties. Applying aloe vera gel directly to the sprained ankle can provide relief from pain and swelling.
Cabbage leaves have been used for centuries as a natural remedy for swelling. Soften the cabbage and wrap them around the injured ankle, securing them with a bandage.
Once the acute pain and swelling subside, perform exercises like ankle circles, toe taps, and calf raises. They improve flexibility and strengthen the ankle.