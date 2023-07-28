Lifestyle

7 tips for long-lasting flowers at home

Image credits: Freepik

Freshly Cut Stems

When you bring flowers home, trim the stems at a 45-degree angle with a sharp, clean knife or scissors. This creates a fresh surface area for better water absorption.

Image credits: Freepik

Clean Vase

Use a clean vase to prevent the growth of bacteria that can harm the flowers. Wash the vase with hot, soapy water before filling it with fresh water.

Image credits: Freepik

Water Level

Check the water level daily and ensure that the stems are always submerged in water. Flowers drink a lot of water, especially in the first few days.

Image credits: Freepik

Placement

Keep the flowers in a cool, well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight, heat sources, and ripening fruits. Heat and sunlight can cause the flowers to wilt faster.

Image credits: Freepik

Mist the Flowers

Lightly mist the flowers with water using a spray bottle to maintain humidity and freshness, especially during dry weather.

Image credits: Freepik

Aspirin or Soda

Some people believe that adding a crushed aspirin or a small amount of soda (non-diet) to the water can help keep flowers fresh longer.

Image credits: Freepik

Fresh Water

Change the water every two days or whenever it appears cloudy. Also, wash the vase during each water change.

Image credits: Freepik
