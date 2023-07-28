7 tips for long-lasting flowers at home

Lifestyle
When you bring flowers home, trim the stems at a 45-degree angle with a sharp, clean knife or scissors. This creates a fresh surface area for better water absorption.
Use a clean vase to prevent the growth of bacteria that can harm the flowers. Wash the vase with hot, soapy water before filling it with fresh water.
Check the water level daily and ensure that the stems are always submerged in water. Flowers drink a lot of water, especially in the first few days.
Keep the flowers in a cool, well-ventilated area away from direct sunlight, heat sources, and ripening fruits. Heat and sunlight can cause the flowers to wilt faster.
Lightly mist the flowers with water using a spray bottle to maintain humidity and freshness, especially during dry weather.
Some people believe that adding a crushed aspirin or a small amount of soda (non-diet) to the water can help keep flowers fresh longer.
Change the water every two days or whenever it appears cloudy. Also, wash the vase during each water change.