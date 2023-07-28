Kothimbir Vadi to Kanda Poha: 6 tasty Maharashtrian breakfast recipes

Lifestyle
Kothimbir Vadi is made with coriander leaves and gram flour mixed with spices and herbs. Here are 6 tasty Maharashtrian breakfast recipes.
Phodnichi Poli is a delicious Maharashtrian breakfast recipe prepped with leftover roti tossed into spices and herbs.
Sabudana Vada is an all-time favourite and staple Maharashtrian breakfast recipe with soaked sago pearls and peanut powder.
Sabudana Thalipeeth is a gluten-free Maharashtrian breakfast recipe, which is a pancake made with sago seeds and boiled potatoes with spices.
Dadpe Pohe is a tasty Maharashtrian breakfast recipe with thin poha mixed with coconut, herbs and spices.
Kanda Poha is a popular Maharashtrian breakfast recipe across India. It is tasty and healthy.