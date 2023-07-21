Lifestyle

Singapore to France: 6 strongest passports of the World

The Henley Passport index measures the strength of passports based on their visa-free access and visa-on-arrival facilities. Let's find out the strongest Passports of the world

Image credits: Instagram

Singapore

The Singaporean passport guarantees you visa-free access to 192 countries and it sits at the top of the index

Image credits: Instagram

Germany

The German passport is ranked at number 2 and it allows one visa-free access to 190 countries, just 2 short of Singapore

Image credits: Instagram

Italy

Italy shares the spot with Germany with visa-free access to 190 countries

Image credits: Instagram

Spain

The Spanish passport too ranks second and shares its spot with Italy and Germany. It too has visa-free access to 190 countries

Image credits: Instagram

Finland

Finland sits in the third spot with visa-free access to 189 countries

Image credits: Instagram

France

France too shares its spot with Finland with visa-free access to 189 countries

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One