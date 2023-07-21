Singapore to France: 6 strongest passports of the World

Lifestyle
The Henley Passport index measures the strength of passports based on their visa-free access and visa-on-arrival facilities. Let's find out the strongest Passports of the world
The Singaporean passport guarantees you visa-free access to 192 countries and it sits at the top of the index
The German passport is ranked at number 2 and it allows one visa-free access to 190 countries, just 2 short of Singapore
Italy shares the spot with Germany with visa-free access to 190 countries
The Spanish passport too ranks second and shares its spot with Italy and Germany. It too has visa-free access to 190 countries
Finland sits in the third spot with visa-free access to 189 countries
France too shares its spot with Finland with visa-free access to 189 countries