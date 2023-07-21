Bada Bagh to Fort Balunda: 7 lesser-known forts of Rajasthan

Lifestyle
Amidst the arid landscapes of Rajasthan, stand forts reflecting Rajput splendor, each holding captivating stories of the past. Let's explore these 7 lesser-known forts of Rajasthan
The cenotaphs here are dedicated to the rulers of the Bhatti dynasty. The first cenotaph was constructed in memory of Rao Jait Singh, it is a popular historical site
The fort was established by the Gurjara-Pratiharas and later came under the Rathore rulers of Marwar, it underwent various expansions resulting in its architectural diversity
It is also known as the Bhanwar Vilas Palace, is the residence of the Maharaja of Karauli and remains one of the few inhabited royal palaces in Rajasthan
Built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in 1734. The name is derived from the legend of Nahar Singh Bhomia, a spirit believed to have haunted the area during the fort's construction
The history of Suryagarh Fort traces back to the 18th century. Strategically located on the Silk Route, it served as a caravanserai, providing shelter to traders and travelers
Jalore Fort, also known as Sonagir was constructed by Alauddin Khilji who captured it in the 14th century. However, the fort's history dates back to the 8th century
The fort of Balunda dates back to 1570, and was founded by Rao Chanda, son of Rao Viramdev of Merta and brother of the famous saint poetess Meerabai