Lifestyle
Mix one cup of coarsely ground coffee with half a cup of brown sugar and a quarter cup of coconut oil. Coffee will exfoliate dead skin cells, while coconut oil moisturizes skin.
Combine half a cup of oats with two tablespoons of honey and a tablespoon of yogurt. Mix well until you have a thick paste. Apply the scrub all over your body.
For this scrub, mix one cup of sea salt with quarter cup of olive oil and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. The sea salt will exfoliate, while oil will nourish your skin.
Combine half a cup of shredded coconut with two tablespoons of almond oil and a tablespoon of lemon zest. Coconut will hydrate skin, and lemon zest will provide burst of Vitamin C.
Blend half a cucumber with a handful of fresh mint leaves to create a smooth paste. Mix this paste with two tablespoons of sugar to create the scrub. Rub it gently onto your skin.