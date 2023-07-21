Hyderabadi Biryani to Shawarma: 6 popular street foods in Hyderabad

Lifestyle
Hyderabadi Biryani is popular street food in Hyderabad, which uses chicken or meat with spices and basmati rice. Here are 6 popular street foods in Hyderabad.
This tasty stew is another popular street food in Hyderabad which is made with lentils and meat with pounded wheat and made into a thick paste.
These intensely marinated lamb starters are a must-have for any meat lover on the hunt for iconic street food in Hyderabad.
Mirchi ka Salan has coconut, peanuts, and sesame seeds as a base and inexperienced chillis as the primary ingredient and is a popular street food enjoyed with rice.
Generally made and served in clay pots, this rice and milk-based dessert with nuts and ghee tantalizes your sweet flavour buds.
Shawarma is a thin roll with minced meat or chicken and is a popular street food in Hyderabad. This delicious food is bound to fill meat cravings.