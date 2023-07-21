Lifestyle

7 delightful and easy dishes to create with Lychees

Image credits: Getty

1. Lychee and Mint Salad

Toss lychees, cucumber and mint leaves together. Add dash of lime juice and sprinkle of black pepper for burst of flavours.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Lychee Salsa

Dice lychees and mix them with chopped red onion, bell peppers, cilantro, and a splash of lime juice. Add jalapenos to spice things up.

Image credits: Getty

3. Lychee Shrimp Stir-Fry

Saute shrimp with ginger, garlic, vegtables; add lychees during final minutes. Season with soya sauce, honey & sesame seeds.

Image credits: Getty

4. Lychee and Coconut Smoothie

A perfect tropical breakfast addition, blend lychees with coconut milk, vanilla extract and dollop of Greek yoghurt.

Image credits: Getty

5. Lychee Chicken Curry

Saute chicken pieces with onion, garlic, ginger; sprinkle spices and chopped tomatoes. Add diced lychees for touch of exotic sweetness. 

Image credits: Getty

6. Lychee and Goat Cheese Crostini

Spread goat cheese on each slice of bread, top with a lychee, and finish with a drizzle of honey. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Lychee Panna Cotta

Combine pureed lychees with sugar and heat until sugar disolves. Mix gelatin, stir in heavy cream & pour in serving cup. Chill for a few hours.

Image credits: Getty
