7 delightful and easy dishes to create with Lychees

Toss lychees, cucumber and mint leaves together. Add dash of lime juice and sprinkle of black pepper for burst of flavours.
Dice lychees and mix them with chopped red onion, bell peppers, cilantro, and a splash of lime juice. Add jalapenos to spice things up.
Saute shrimp with ginger, garlic, vegtables; add lychees during final minutes. Season with soya sauce, honey & sesame seeds.
A perfect tropical breakfast addition, blend lychees with coconut milk, vanilla extract and dollop of Greek yoghurt.
Saute chicken pieces with onion, garlic, ginger; sprinkle spices and chopped tomatoes. Add diced lychees for touch of exotic sweetness.
Spread goat cheese on each slice of bread, top with a lychee, and finish with a drizzle of honey. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.
Combine pureed lychees with sugar and heat until sugar disolves. Mix gelatin, stir in heavy cream & pour in serving cup. Chill for a few hours.