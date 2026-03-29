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Not just for beauty

The moment you hear 'malli' or jasmine, its sweet fragrance comes to mind. Loved for beauty, these flowers are also packed with health benefits. 

lifestyle Mar 29 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:Instagram
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The magic of the night

Its fragrance, especially at night, gives a special kind of peace to the mind. Let's easily find out all the benefits of jasmine here.

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Reduces stress

After a long, tiring day at work, just smelling or wearing jasmine flowers can reduce your anxiety and stress. It also helps you get a peaceful night's sleep.

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For diabetes

Drinking jasmine tea helps bring blood sugar levels under control. This is why many health-conscious people use it regularly.

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For skin problems

If you have skin itching or any other issues, apply water in which jasmine flowers were soaked. Use it on your skin twice a week. This reduces pimples and makes your face glow.

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Relief from headaches

If you're suffering from a bad headache, make a soft paste of jasmine flowers. Apply it on your forehead or near your eyes, and the pain will reduce quickly.

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Great for women

Jasmine flowers are very good for a woman's health and beauty.

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