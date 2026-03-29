A soft pillow is key for a good night's sleep. But with daily use, the cotton or foam inside gets all lumpy and hard over time.
Using a hard pillow won't just give you sleepless nights, it can also lead to neck pain. We'll show you how to fix this issue using simple items you can find right at home.
Every morning, right after you wake up, just punch your pillow a bit from all four sides. This simple action helps spread the cotton filling evenly.
Once a week, leave your pillow out in the strong sun for 2-3 hours. The heat will suck out all the moisture from the cotton and make it puff up again.
If you're washing your pillow in the machine, here's a great hack. Just toss in two tennis balls, each tied inside a clean sock. This stops the filling from getting lumpy.
If your cotton pillow is hard, open the cover, pull the cotton apart gently, and refill it. Your pillow will feel soft, fluffy, and like new again.
Put your pillow in the dryer along with a dry towel. The towel will help absorb all the moisture and steam, making the pillow fluffier.
When you wash your pillow, add a little vinegar and baking soda. This combo not only softens the fabric but also kills any germs hiding inside.
If the cotton filling is very old and has formed hard lumps, it's best to just replace it. You can fill the pillow with fresh cotton or fiber.
Always use a double cover for your pillows. This creates a barrier, stopping sweat and oil from getting into the cotton filling. This way, your pillow stays soft for much longer.
Jasmine Benefits: Night-blooming flower magic and its amazing perks
Hairstyles for Broad Forehead: 7 Looks Inspired by Shraddha Kapoor
Summer Hairstyles: Hair trouble In Heat? Try 7 Easy Looks
Relationship Goals: 8 Quirky Habits Couples Show When Madly in Love