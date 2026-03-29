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Hairstyles for Broad Forehead: 7 Looks Inspired by Shraddha Kapoor

If you're conscious about a broad forehead, take inspiration from actress Shraddha Kapoor's clever and chic hairstyles.
lifestyle Mar 29 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:shraddhakapoor Instagram
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Bun with Bangs Hair Look

Managing open hair in the summer isn't easy. So, you can twist your hair into a bun like this. Pull out some bangs in the front to cover your forehead and get a stylish look.

Image credits: shraddhakapoor Instagram
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Braid with Bangs Hairstyle

Braids with lace are very popular these days. You can make a lace braid like this and pull out some bangs in the front. This looks great with a saree, suit, or lehenga.

Image credits: shraddhakapoor Instagram
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Ponytail with Bangs Hair Look

In a hurry and need something amazing? This look not only gives your hair a stylish touch but the bangs also cover the forehead.Just make a simple ponytail and pull out some bangs.

Image credits: shraddhakapoor Instagram
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Side-Parted Open Wavy Hairstyle

If you have short hair, this hairstyle, like Shraddha Kapoor's, will cover your broad forehead and give a stylish look.Just give your hair some light waves and part it on the side.

Image credits: shraddhakapoor Instagram
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Front Short Cut with Open Hair Look

If your forehead is very broad and large, you can get the front section of your hair cut short. This way, the hair permanently stays on your forehead and covers its width.

Image credits: shraddhakapoor Instagram
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Tie-Up Bun with a Messy Look

This tie-up bun with a messy hair look is easy to create and looks very stylish. The messy look at the front will cover your forehead and give you a classy vibe.

Image credits: shraddhakapoor Instagram
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Braid Style with Front Open Hair

You can make a long braid while leaving the front section of your hair open.The hair in the front hides the forehead, while the braid at the back keeps the rest of your hair fixed.

Image credits: shraddhakapoor Instagram

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