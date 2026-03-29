Hairstyles for Broad Forehead: 7 Looks Inspired by Shraddha Kapoor

Managing open hair in the summer isn't easy. So, you can twist your hair into a bun like this. Pull out some bangs in the front to cover your forehead and get a stylish look.
Braids with lace are very popular these days. You can make a lace braid like this and pull out some bangs in the front. This looks great with a saree, suit, or lehenga.
In a hurry and need something amazing? This look not only gives your hair a stylish touch but the bangs also cover the forehead.Just make a simple ponytail and pull out some bangs.
If you have short hair, this hairstyle, like Shraddha Kapoor's, will cover your broad forehead and give a stylish look.Just give your hair some light waves and part it on the side.
If your forehead is very broad and large, you can get the front section of your hair cut short. This way, the hair permanently stays on your forehead and covers its width.
This tie-up bun with a messy hair look is easy to create and looks very stylish. The messy look at the front will cover your forehead and give you a classy vibe.
You can make a long braid while leaving the front section of your hair open.The hair in the front hides the forehead, while the braid at the back keeps the rest of your hair fixed.
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