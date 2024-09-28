Lifestyle

Simple tips to choose right shampoo for your hair

Read the label

Before buying shampoo, check its label. Ingredients used to make shampoo. Know what effect they will have on your hair. 

Mild shampoo

A mild shampoo with natural and pH-balanced ingredients is best for daily hair care. 

Should be free of chemicals

Make sure the shampoo is as chemical free as possible. This is good not only for your hair, but also for your skin.  

Do not remove moisture

Use a mild and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Dry hair splits the curly ends. 

Do not overuse

Do not overuse your hair. Because it removes natural oils from the scalp, hair. This causes dryness, itching and hair loss.

