Simple tips to choose right shampoo for your hair

Before buying shampoo, check its label. Ingredients used to make shampoo. Know what effect they will have on your hair.
A mild shampoo with natural and pH-balanced ingredients is best for daily hair care.
Make sure the shampoo is as chemical free as possible. This is good not only for your hair, but also for your skin.
Use a mild and moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. Dry hair splits the curly ends.
Do not overuse your hair. Because it removes natural oils from the scalp, hair. This causes dryness, itching and hair loss.