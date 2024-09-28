How to get ride of smelly socks? Effective DIY hacks

Lifestyle
Socks can emit an intolerable odor after a short wear, but frequent washing isn't feasible for everyone. Here are some hacks to help prevent odors.
Baking soda is highly effective in neutralizing odours. Sprinkle some baking soda into your socks overnight and dust it off in the morning.
Lemon juice is excellent for eliminating odor and bacteria. Fill a spray bottle with lemon juice and spritz it on your socks. Allow them to air dry to remove the odor.
Tea tree oil possesses antibacterial properties that kill bacteria and fungi. Mix a few drops of tea tree oil with water and spray it on your socks.
Sprinkle baby powder inside your socks before wearing them. It absorbs sweat and helps prevent odour.
Soak your socks in a solution of vinegar and water for a while. This will eliminate odour and kill bacteria.