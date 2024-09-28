Health

Iron deficiency? Top seeds to combat anemia

Iron deficiency is a common health issue that can lead to fatigue and even impact mental health. Let's explore seeds that can help increase iron levels in the body.

Anemia

Eating iron-rich foods is the solution to anemia. 

Iron rich foods

Not only vegetables and meat, but some seeds are also a storehouse of iron.

Iron rich seeds

Let's look at some seeds that are rich in iron.

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contains a lot of iron. It also contain magnesium, vitamin E, and selenium.

Flax seed

It contains plenty of iron and omega-3 fatty acids.

Sesame

According to the US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of sesame contains 14.6mg of iron.

Chia seeds

100 grams of chia seeds contain 5.73mg of iron.

Poppy seeds

100 grams of poppy seeds contain 9.76mg of iron. 
 

Precaution

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.

