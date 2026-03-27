If your partner is madly in love with you, they will definitely do these weird things with you. Let's check out what they are.
If your partner loves you, they will steal and wear your clothes. For them, wearing your T-shirt or hoodie feels super comfortable and cozy.
Yes, biting is also a love language! When they're overwhelmed with love, instead of doing something typically romantic, they just give you a small, playful bite.
If your partner loves you a lot, they won't hesitate to fart in front of you. That's because they feel completely comfortable and at ease with you.
They just love pulling your leg for no reason. Even when you're already pretending to be angry with them, they will tease you even more just for fun.
Your partner might be serious with everyone else, but if they talk to you in a cute, baby-like voice, it means they love you a lot and feel safe with you.
People who are deeply in love enjoy smelling their partner's hair and their natural body scent. It brings them a sense of comfort and calm.
If your partner does all these things, you are definitely very lucky. Just understand that it's their way of showing how much they adore you.
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