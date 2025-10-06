In this post, you can find out whether the ghee you buy is original or fake.
Pour a small amount of ghee on your palm. Original ghee will melt immediately. If it's fake, it will remain as a lump in your hand.
Pour a small amount of ghee into a glass of water. Original ghee will float on the water. If it's fake, it will sink into the water.
Original ghee has a strong and refreshing aroma. Adulterated ghee will not have this scent.
If you heat the ghee, refrigerate it, and later see a separate layer on its surface, it means it is fake.
Pure ghee is yellow in color. If the color is slightly different or changes, it is fake.
