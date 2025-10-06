English

This is how pure Agmark ghee looks; Simple tips!

lifestyle Oct 06 2025
Author: Richa B Image Credits:Getty
English

Ghee

In this post, you can find out whether the ghee you buy is original or fake.

Image credits: Getty
English

Palm Test

Pour a small amount of ghee on your palm. Original ghee will melt immediately. If it's fake, it will remain as a lump in your hand.

Image credits: Getty
English

Water Test

Pour a small amount of ghee into a glass of water. Original ghee will float on the water. If it's fake, it will sink into the water.

Image credits: Getty
English

Aroma

Original ghee has a strong and refreshing aroma. Adulterated ghee will not have this scent.

Image credits: Getty
English

Refrigerator Test

If you heat the ghee, refrigerate it, and later see a separate layer on its surface, it means it is fake.

Image credits: Getty
English

Color

Pure ghee is yellow in color. If the color is slightly different or changes, it is fake.

Image credits: Getty

Navratri 2025: Is Goddess’s Elephant Vehicle Considered Lucky or Not?

Navratri 2025: Why Akhand Jyoti Is Lit and What Rules to Follow

Karwa Chauth 2025: Slay in a Red Saree Inspired by Bollywood Divas

Glam Up Your Garba: Simple Nail Art Ideas for Navratri 2025