Navratri 2025: Is Goddess’s Elephant Vehicle Considered Lucky or Not?

Shardiya Navratri starts on September 22 and ends on October 1. Discover its special rituals and significance.
According to scriptures, every year during Shardiya Navratri, Goddess comes to Earth on different vehicles. The vehicle of the Goddess depends on the day on which Navratri begins.
This year, Shardiya Navratri starts on Monday, September 22. According to scholars, whenever Navratri begins on a Monday, the Goddess comes to Earth riding on an elephant.
According to the Devi Purana, the elephant as the Goddess’s vehicle is very auspicious, bringing happiness, prosperity, and enhancing overall well-being upon her arrival.
The Goddess riding an elephant signifies good rainfall, wealth, happiness, and a better economy for the country.
