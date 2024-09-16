Lifestyle

4 red flags that your partner may be cheating

Person breaks down

Partner's infidelity is not tolerated and the wrong step is taken. Here are 4 signs that will let you know in advance that something is wrong.

Keeping phone and social media private

If your partner suddenly becomes protective of their phone, refuses to let you touch it, changes their social media passwords, or takes phone calls out of your presence.

Talking less

When partners cheat, they may start avoiding you. They don't want to do anything with you. If they stop telling you about their entire day, then this is also a sign of infidelity.

Loss of interest in sex

There can be various reasons for a decline in sexual interest, but experts say that cheaters often become less physically affectionate at home to avoid feelings of guilt.

Become negative about you

Cheaters can often blame you to justify their actions. They will suddenly start criticizing you. They will start counting your shortcomings.

Find Next One