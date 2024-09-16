Liver Health: 6 Foods to avoid for improved liver function

Lifestyle
Consuming fatty foods like red meat also increases the risk of fatty liver disease.
Foods high in sugar are also not good for liver health
Overeating and consuming high-calorie foods increases the risk of fatty liver disease
Consuming a lot of processed foods puts a lot of workload on the liver, which can cause discomfort and damage.
Cold drinks are harmful to liver health.
Drinking sugary drinks like soda is harmful to liver health.
Before making any changes to your diet, consult a health professional or a qualified nutritionist.