Liver Health: 6 Foods to avoid for improved liver function

Red meat

Consuming fatty foods like red meat also increases the risk of fatty liver disease.

High Sugar

Foods high in sugar are also not good for liver health

Overeating

Overeating and consuming high-calorie foods increases the risk of fatty liver disease

Processed Foods

Consuming a lot of processed foods puts a lot of workload on the liver, which can cause discomfort and damage.

Soft Drinks

Cold drinks are harmful to liver health.

Soda

Drinking sugary drinks like soda is harmful to liver health.

Advice:

Before making any changes to your diet, consult a health professional or a qualified nutritionist.

