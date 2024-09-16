Keep your furniture shining for 100 Years with THESE DIYs

Lifestyle
Mix one part lemon juice with 2 parts olive oil. Take a small amount on a soft cloth and apply it lightly on the surface of the furniture. Then polish it with a cloth.
Put tea bags in hot water and let it cool down. Dip a soft cloth in this tea mixture and squeeze it and then wipe the furniture. The tannin present in tea cleans the woods deeply.
Mix 1 cup vinegar with 4 spoons of oil and fill it in a spray bottle. Spray on stained furniture, and rub lightly with a soft cloth. The stain will be removed.
Make a paste by mixing baking soda and water. Apply this paste on the furniture. It cleans the furniture thoroughly and removes all the stains. Then wipe with a dry cloth.
You can also use wax to increase the age of the wood. Wax is available in the market at a low price. Apply it on the furniture and rub it with a soft cloth.