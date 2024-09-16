5 EFFECTIVE home remedies to get pink lips naturally

Lifestyle
According to a study, pomegranate juice is very effective in cleaning dark skin. Mix rose water and cream in a spoonful of pomegranate seeds and massage the lips.
Almond oil helps a lot to keep lips moisturized. Applying refined almond oil to the lips three to four times a week will turn black lips red.
Scrub your lips once a week with honey and sugar to cleanse the skin. For this, mix one teaspoon of honey in one teaspoon of sugar and exfoliate the lips.
Apply aloe vera gel on your lips for 20 minutes every day or 3 to 4 times a week and clean it. It makes your lips very soft. Lips also become red.
Turmeric brightens the skin. Mix lemon juice in half a teaspoon of turmeric and apply it on the lips. Wash it off after it dries completely.