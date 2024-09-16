Lifestyle

Jordan to Stonehenge: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites with high entry fees

UNESCO World Heritage sites hold global importance, but some charge high entry fees. Explore 7 of the most expensive sites where you pay more for their exceptional cultural value

Machu Pichu

Machu Picchu, the ancient Incan city nestled in the Andes, is one of the most popular World Heritage sites. Entry fees range from $40 to $60, with additional costs for hiking

Ankorwat, Cambodia

Angkor Wat, the largest religious monument in the world, charges $37 for a day pass. For visitors looking to explore the entire Angkor complex, a 7-day pass costs up to $72

Petra, Jordan

The ancient city of Petra, renowned for its rock-cut architecture, costs $70 for a one-day visit. This entry fee can increase to $127 for a multi-day pass

Colosseum, Italy

The historic Colosseum in Rome, known for its gladiator fights, charges around $18 for entry. A full tour, including access to the underground and arena floors, costs up to $35

Taj Mahal, India

The Taj Mahal, a symbol of eternal love, charges $15 for foreign visitors. For access to the main mausoleum, an additional $4 is required, pushing the total fee higher

Stonehenge, England

Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument, charges $25 for an adult ticket. The cost includes access to the visitor center, which has exhibitions and educational displays

Versailles Palace, France

The grand Palace of Versailles is an iconic representation of French opulence. Entry fees for the palace and gardens range from $20 to $27

