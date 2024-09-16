Jordan to Stonehenge: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites with high entry fees

Lifestyle
UNESCO World Heritage sites hold global importance, but some charge high entry fees. Explore 7 of the most expensive sites where you pay more for their exceptional cultural value
Machu Picchu, the ancient Incan city nestled in the Andes, is one of the most popular World Heritage sites. Entry fees range from $40 to $60, with additional costs for hiking
Angkor Wat, the largest religious monument in the world, charges $37 for a day pass. For visitors looking to explore the entire Angkor complex, a 7-day pass costs up to $72
The ancient city of Petra, renowned for its rock-cut architecture, costs $70 for a one-day visit. This entry fee can increase to $127 for a multi-day pass
The historic Colosseum in Rome, known for its gladiator fights, charges around $18 for entry. A full tour, including access to the underground and arena floors, costs up to $35
The Taj Mahal, a symbol of eternal love, charges $15 for foreign visitors. For access to the main mausoleum, an additional $4 is required, pushing the total fee higher
Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument, charges $25 for an adult ticket. The cost includes access to the visitor center, which has exhibitions and educational displays
The grand Palace of Versailles is an iconic representation of French opulence. Entry fees for the palace and gardens range from $20 to $27