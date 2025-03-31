Lifestyle

Look Classy & Sassy in Plain Sarees Like Ankita Lokhande

Wear a Plain Saree in Summer

If you wear sarees daily and are looking for a light and plain saree, you can choose a red plain saree like Ankita Lokhande. Wear a red sleeveless blouse with it.

Mustard Yellow Plain Saree

You can also try this Ankita look at a function. She is wearing a mustard yellow plain saree. She has adopted a modern look by wearing a full sleeves blouse with a frill pattern.

Powder Pink Chiffon Saree

Light colors look very refreshing and soothing in summer. You can wear a shimmery chiffon saree in powder pink color like Ankita. Pair it with a bralette blouse.

Shaded Chiffon Saree

To get a vibrant and blooming look in summer, you can also wear a green and yellow shaded chiffon saree. Pair it with a yellow silk deep neck sleeveless blouse.

Yellow Chiffon Saree

You can take a neon yellow plain chiffon saree with a yellow sequence strappy blouse. On which a wide border of one and a half inches is given on both sides.

Purple Shaded Chiffon Saree

Purple color looks very beautiful on fair skin tone. Like Ankita Lokhande has carried a light and dark purple shaded chiffon saree. 

White Thread Work Chiffon Saree

White color will be very comfortable in summer. You can carry a white chiffon saree. Thread work is done on top of which. With this, she has worn a blouse with thin straps.

