Shri Katas Raj to Kalka Cave Temple: 6 Hindu temples in Pakistan

Shri Rama Pir Mandir, Tando Allahyar

This temple is devoted to Rama Pir, a revered saint in the Hindu and Muslim communities. The temple is visited by devotees seeking blessings and is a symbol of interfaith harmony.

Shri Katas Raj Mandir, Chakwal in Punjab

Katas Raj is a mix of several ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It has a sacred pond believed to have been formed from Lord Shiva's tears.

Shri Hinglaj Mata Mandir, Balochistan,

This temple is dedicated to Goddess Hinglaj Mata and is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus.

Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir, Soldier Bazaar, Karachi

This temple is devoted to Lord Hanuman and is one of the oldest in Karachi. It's is known for its religious and cultural significance.

Kalka Cave Temple, Hyderabad

This ancient temple is carved out of a hillock and is dedicated to Goddess Kali. It's situated in a cave-like structure and holds religious importance for Hindus.

Shri Varun Dev Mandir, Manora Island

Located on Manora Island near Karachi, this temple is dedicated to Lord Varuna, the Vedic god of the oceans. It's an ancient temple attracting both Hindu and non-Hindu visitors.

