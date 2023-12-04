Shri Katas Raj to Kalka Cave Temple: 6 Hindu temples in Pakistan

Lifestyle
This temple is devoted to Rama Pir, a revered saint in the Hindu and Muslim communities. The temple is visited by devotees seeking blessings and is a symbol of interfaith harmony.
Katas Raj is a mix of several ancient temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. It has a sacred pond believed to have been formed from Lord Shiva's tears.
This temple is dedicated to Goddess Hinglaj Mata and is considered one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus.
This temple is devoted to Lord Hanuman and is one of the oldest in Karachi. It's is known for its religious and cultural significance.
This ancient temple is carved out of a hillock and is dedicated to Goddess Kali. It's situated in a cave-like structure and holds religious importance for Hindus.
Located on Manora Island near Karachi, this temple is dedicated to Lord Varuna, the Vedic god of the oceans. It's an ancient temple attracting both Hindu and non-Hindu visitors.