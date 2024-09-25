Lifestyle
Hair fall and damaged hair from hard water: Avoid hard water and wash your hair correctly to prevent hair fall. A diet rich in zinc, biotin, iron, and vitamin E strengthens hair
Hairfall has become a common problem nowadays. Hair loss can occur not only due to poor diet or health-related illness but also due to bad water
If your hair is dry and lifeless, it may be due to the hard water coming from your tap containing magnesium and calcium. You need to change this
Due to excess minerals in the water, the moisture of the hair ends, due to which it becomes dry. You should get a tap filter installed in your house so that the water is not hard
Washing hair daily by rubbing it increases the problem of hair fall. You should clean your hair two to three times a week
Excessive heat on the hair breaks down its protein structure and the hair becomes split ends from the bottom. You should avoid such heat products that damage the hair
To avoid hair fall, one must take a diet rich in zinc, biotin, iron, vitamin E. By doing this you will get strength in your hair and hair fall will disappear