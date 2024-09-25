Karwa Chauth 2024: Hathphool designs to complete your festive look

Lifestyle
Try trendy hathphool designs like Rajwadi, Shells, Pearl, and Kundan work to enhance your beauty on Karwa Chauth or any festival. These will give your hands an attractive look
You will surely love this hathphool design. If you are thinking of trying a bridal look on Karwa Chauth, then you can try Rajwadi Hathphool Design. These look amazing
You can carry this type of hathphool with ethnic and Indo-Western outfits as well. This shell hathphool will give your hands an attractive look
You can carry the pearl look hathphool seen in this picture with any ethnic outfit. With this, you should also wear other pearl jewelry
In this type of design, you will also find cut dana pearl work along with Kundan, which is a very traditional part of jewelry and also makes it perfect for ethnic outfits
You will find many hathphool designs in gold look from lightweight to heavy patterns. In these, you can choose both stylish and traditional designs. These will complete your look
You will also find a lot of net work hathphool designs in the market. The specialty of this type of hathphool is that it is very lightweight
You can carry this type of lightweight chain pattern Meenakari Hathphool with ethnic wear. These will give you a very stunning and stylish look