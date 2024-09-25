8 Simple ways to test desi ghee purity at home

Food
Pure desi ghee has a grainy texture at room temperature, if it feels smooth and waxy then it may be adulterated.
Pure desi ghee gives a nutty aroma when heated in a pan, while adulterated ghee may have an artificial or slightly burning smell.
A spoonful of ghee will freeze evenly after being kept in the freezer for 15-20 minutes, while the freezing ratio of adulterated ghee may be different.
Adding a spoonful of ghee to a glass of hot water will completely dissolve pure ghee. Whereas impurities appear floating as a layer.
If the color turns blue after adding a few drops of iodine to ghee, it means that it is adulterated with starch.
If the ghee starts to smoke quickly when heated, then it may be adulterated.
Pure desi ghee tastes slightly sweet and rich, not bland or bad.
Rubbing a small amount of ghee between your palms will make it feel smooth and slightly oily. It won't feel like wax.