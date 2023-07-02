Lifestyle
Bengali cuisine is known for its rich flavours, vibrant colours, and unique combinations of spices. Here are seven popular Bengali dishes that you can enjoy for dinner:
This dish features Hilsa fish cooked in a mustard seed paste, yoghurt, and spices. It is a delicacy in Bengal and is usually accompanied by steamed rice.
This is a creamy prawn curry made with coconut milk, spices, and a hint of sweetness. It is usually enjoyed with steamed rice or pulao.
This vegetarian dish consists of lentil cakes called "dhoka" cooked in a spicy tomato-based gravy. It is often served with steamed rice or roti.
A popular dish made with potatoes and poppy seed paste. It has a nutty flavor and is often enjoyed with steamed rice or roti.
A slow-cooked mutton curry, flavoured with a blend of spices, caramelized onions, and a touch of yoghurt. It is typically paired with luchi or steamed rice.
A classic Bengali fish curry made with freshwater fish like Rohu or Hilsa. It is cooked in a flavorful tomato and mustard gravy and often served with steamed rice.
It is a steamed prawn dish prepared with a mustard seed paste, green chilies, and coconut. The flavors are aromatic and mildly spicy.