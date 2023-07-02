Lifestyle

Shorshe Ilish to Aloo Posto-7 yummy Bengali dishes for dinner

Bengali cuisine is known for its rich flavours, vibrant colours, and unique combinations of spices. Here are seven popular Bengali dishes that you can enjoy for dinner:
 

Image credits: Instagram

Shorshe Ilish

This dish features Hilsa fish cooked in a mustard seed paste, yoghurt, and spices. It is a delicacy in Bengal and is usually accompanied by steamed rice.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Chingri Malai Curry

This is a creamy prawn curry made with coconut milk, spices, and a hint of sweetness. It is usually enjoyed with steamed rice or pulao.

Image credits: Instagram

Dhokar Dalna

This vegetarian dish consists of lentil cakes called "dhoka" cooked in a spicy tomato-based gravy. It is often served with steamed rice or roti.

Image credits: Instagram

Aloo Posto

A popular dish made with potatoes and poppy seed paste. It has a nutty flavor and is often enjoyed with steamed rice or roti.

Image credits: Instagram

Kosha Mangsho

A slow-cooked mutton curry, flavoured with a blend of spices, caramelized onions, and a touch of yoghurt. It is typically paired with luchi or steamed rice.

Image credits: Freepik

Machher Jhol

A classic Bengali fish curry made with freshwater fish like Rohu or Hilsa. It is cooked in a flavorful tomato and mustard gravy and often served with steamed rice.

Image credits: Instagram

Shorshe Bhapa Chingri

It is a steamed prawn dish prepared with a mustard seed paste, green chilies, and coconut. The flavors are aromatic and mildly spicy.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One