From Outlander to The Notebook, here are 6 most romantic novels

The origin of romantic novels can be traced back to the 18th century and today, it is one of the most celebrated genres. Let's check out the 10 most romantic novels of all times.
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen: A classic tale of love and social class, featuring the spirited Elizabeth Bennet and the enigmatic Mr. Darcy.
Outlander by Diana Gabaldon: This time-traveling epic introduces Claire Randall, a nurse from the 20th century, who falls in love with Jamie Fraser, a Scottish Highlander.
The Notebook by Nicholas Sparks: A poignant love story between Noah and Allie, who navigate obstacles and challenges to be together, capturing the essence of true love.
Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare: Shakespeare's tragic play tells the tale of two young lovers from feuding families whose love is doomed from the start.
Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez: A sweeping saga of unrequited love, enduring passion, and the power of time, set in Colombia.
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green: A contemporary young adult novel that explores the tender romance between two teenagers, Hazel and Gus, who meet at a cancer support group.