Medu Vada to Murukku: 7 South Indian snacks to savour during monsoons

Made from a batter of urad dal, seasoned with spices and herbs, these deep-fried vadas are best enjoyed with coconut chutney and sambar.
Made with a batter of rice flour, semolina, onions, and spices, these vadas offer a delightful crunch and a burst of favours.
Long green chilies are stuffed with a tangy and spicy filling, dipped in a besan batter, and deep-fried to perfection.
Paniyaram is a savory snack made from a fermented batter of rice and lentils; can be enjoyed plain or with a variety of chutneys and sambar.
These deep-fried delights have a crispy outer layer and a flavorful filling made with mashed potatoes, spices, and herbs.
Ribbon Pakoda is a crispy and crunchy South Indian snack made with a combination of rice flour, gram flour, and spices.
Made from a mixture of rice flour, urad dal flour, and spices, the dough is carefully shaped into spiral before being deep-fried.