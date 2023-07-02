Lifestyle

Peanut to Til: 7 popular chikkis from Maharashtra for sweet lovers

1. Peanut Chikki

Made with roasted peanuts and jaggery, this chikki offers a perfect blend of nuttiness and sweetness.

2. Til (Sesame) Chikki

The nutty aroma and the slight crunch of sesame seeds combined with the sweetness of jaggery create a delightful taste sensation.

3. Dry Fruit Chikki

An indulgent delight made with a mix of dried fruits like almonds, cashews, pistachios, and raisins, combined with jaggery or sugar.

4. Coconut Chikki

Coconut Chikki, also known as Kobbari Chikki, is a sweet made with freshly grated coconut, jaggery, and a hint of cardamom.

5. Cashew Chikki

The rich and buttery taste of cashews, combined with the sweetness of jaggery, creates a heavenly combination that melts in your mouth.

6. Mixed Nut Chikki

This chikki offers a medley of flavors and textures, making it a perfect snack for nut enthusiasts.

7. Anjeer (Fig) Chikki

The natural sweetness and chewy texture of figs, along with the crunch of nuts, create a delightful contrast.

