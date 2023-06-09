Lifestyle
Latest study by Indian Council of Medical Research reveals that India has over 101 million people living with diabetes compared to 70 million in 2019
The study published in the UK medical journal 'Lancet' reveals concerning trends in diabetes and prediabetes in India.
While some developed states show stabilizing numbers, many others are experiencing a rapid increase.
The study shows that 15.3% of the population or 136 million people have prediabetes.
Goa (26.4%), Puducherry (26.3%), and Kerala (25.5%) the highest prevalence of diabetes; the national average is at 11.4%.
The study warns that states like UP, MP, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh may witness a surge in diabetes cases in the coming years.
The study notes that without lifestyle changes, individuals with prediabetes face a significant risk of developing diabetes.
The researchers screened over 1 lakh (100,000) individuals from rural and urban areas between October 18, 2008, and December 17, 2020.
The study also highlights other risk factors like hypertension, abnormal cholesterol levels, and obesity.
Hypertension affects at least 35.5% of the population, while 81.2% have abnormal cholesterol levels (dyslipidemia), 28.6% has generalized obesity, and 39.5% have abdominal obesity.