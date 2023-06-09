Lifestyle

Mango drinks: 6 tasty Kacha Aam-based drinks for summers

Kacha Aam Lassi uses raw mango pulp with yoghurt, sugar and ice. Here are 6 yummy kacha-aam-based drinks for summer.

Raw mango soda

Mix raw mango juice with soda water and add a pinch of salt to make this heavenly raw mango-based cooling drink.

Raw mango margarita

Raw mango margarita is a cooling summer drink made by blending boiled raw mango puree with raw mango wedges, rock salt, chaat masala, lemon juice, and mint paste.

Raw mango mojito

Raw mango mojito is a cooling and refreshing summer drink created by mixing raw mango pulp with mint leaves, lime juice, sugar and club soda.

Raw mango smoothie

Raw mango smoothie is a delectable summer-based cooling drink, created by blending raw mango pulp with milk, yoghurt, honey and ice.

Green mango iced tea

Green mango iced tea is made by brewing tea and adding iced tea, green mango pulp, sugar and lemon juice.

