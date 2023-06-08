Lifestyle

From Goa to Vietnam: 7 popular budget-friendly accommodations

Casa Severina in Goa was awarded ‘top choice’ for people in Goa last year in the 3-star hotel segment. Here are 7 intriguing budget-friendly accommodations.

Vietnam

Smarana Hanoi Heritage Hotel in Vietnam's distinct exterior will make you smile. The room rate in this hotel is Rs 6,251.03 for a night.

Singapore

The Shipping Container Hotel at Haw Par Villa is a shipping container turned hotel. Cost of room for a single night is Rs 13,630.66 for a night.

Bangkok

The Feel Good Hostel & Cafe in Bangkok is a stunning hostel. The room rate at this hostel is only Rs 2,079.49 for a single night.

Kuala Lumpur

Kloe Hotel was recognised as the top choice by Agoda travellers in Kuala Lumpur last year. The room rate for a single night is Rs 7,211.99.

Perth

The Nightcap at Belgian Beer Cafe in Perth is a property with food, rooms, beds, beer and more. Room rate for a single night is Rs 8,174.93.

Seoul

Union Hotel in Seoul is a stunning resort and accommodation with exquisite modern design. The room rate at this hotel for a single-night stay is Rs 7,211.99.

