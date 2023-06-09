9 ways to save electricity at home

Lifestyle
Here are 9 easy strategies to save power for you and your family. You will also assist the environment by conserving energy.
Most of us want to charge our phones at night and wake up with a full battery, but this wastes energy. Phones only need a few hours to charge.
Solar panels transform the heat from the sun into electricity, which is healthier for you and the environment because it is a sustainable energy source.
To conserve money, avoid using the dryer and dishwasher. Air drying is ideal for drying dishes and fabrics in a sanitary manner.
Newer versions are meant to save energy, reducing household bills and carbon footprint.
Allow natural light in by opening your curtains and letting the sun pour in! Using natural light instead of artificial light can drastically cut daily power use.
Did you know that plugged-in equipment continues using energy even when turned off? Even a modest coffee maker wastes energy every time it is plugged in.
When it comes to lighting, another excellent replacement is to replace incandescent bulbs with compact fluorescent bulbs (CFL) or led bulbs.
Any equipment that is still plugged in but not in use consumes electricity. This innovative power strip can help you prevent this waste of energy.
Keeping the fridge considerably cooler than the manufacturer's recommended temperature, it will begin to overcool and waste electricity.