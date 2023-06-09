7 delicious coconut milk drinks to beat heat

Lifestyle
Coconut milk is shaken with brown sugar and poured over espresso. You can add your preferred toppings. Here are 7 tasty summer must-have coconut milk drinks.
The base of the drink is green tea. You add strawberry puree and coconut cream to achieve a perfect must-have summer pink drink.
All you need to make this tasty summer mocktail is ice, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry to enjoy.
Chunks of frozen coconut, ice, coconut milk, and sweetener are all you need! Blend the ingredients until smooth, and get ready to fall in love.
This tea is so simple to make. Just add cardamom, cloves, and anise to black tea. Pour it over ice, and add coconut cream.
Full-fat coconut milk and arrowroot powder result in a thick, rich, and creamy drink that is not only healthy but also a delicious summer drink.
Creamy coconut milk with melted chocolate chips, and a decadent marshmallow whipped cream combined to create something dreamy and warm.