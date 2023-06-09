Lifestyle

7 delicious coconut milk drinks to beat heat

Coconut milk is shaken with brown sugar and poured over espresso. You can add your preferred toppings. Here are 7 tasty summer must-have coconut milk drinks.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Starbucks pink drink

The base of the drink is green tea. You add strawberry puree and coconut cream to achieve a perfect must-have summer pink drink.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Virgin Pina Colada

All you need to make this tasty summer mocktail is ice, pineapple juice, and cream of coconut. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and maraschino cherry to enjoy.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Coconut milk smoothie

Chunks of frozen coconut, ice, coconut milk, and sweetener are all you need! Blend the ingredients until smooth, and get ready to fall in love.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Thai milk tea

This tea is so simple to make. Just add cardamom, cloves, and anise to black tea. Pour it over ice, and add coconut cream.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Vegan Eggnog

Full-fat coconut milk and arrowroot powder result in a thick, rich, and creamy drink that is not only healthy but also a delicious summer drink.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Coconut milk hot chocolate

Creamy coconut milk with melted chocolate chips, and a decadent marshmallow whipped cream combined to create something dreamy and warm.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still
Find Next One