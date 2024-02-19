Lifestyle

Shivaji Jayanti 2024: 7 facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj  was born on 19 February 1630 in Pune's Shivneri Durg to Jijabai and Shahji Bhonsle.

Image credits: Social Media/Instagram

Origination of Shivaji's name

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name originated from a local deity called Shivai rather than Lord Shiva. His deeds earned him godlike grandeur.
 

Image credits: Social Media

Father of Indian Navy

He built several naval forts at Jaigarh, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, etc to keep foreign invaders at bay. He also had four warships including Manjuhasm Pals, Gurabs and Gallibats.

Image credits: Social Media

War Strategist

Shivaji despite having limited resources, introduced raiding warfare skills when he captured the 'Torna' fort and gave the first major blow to the Sultan of Bijapur at a young age.

Image credits: Social Media

Formed army of Marathas

The Maratha army was divided into several units and each unit had 25 soldiers. An army of 2,000 men was converted into 10,000 soldiers including Hindus & Muslims.

Image credits: Social Media

Stood for honour of women

Shivaji strongly opposed violence or harassment against women and gave strict instructions to the soldiers that no woman should be harmed while raiding.

Image credits: Social Media

Proponent of Guerrilla war

Shivaji was well versed in the geography of his area, guerrilla tactics, attacking small groups with enemies, etc. and was called a rat of the hills. 

Image credits: Social Media

Defeated Afzal Khan in one-on-one battle

Shivaji was sure that Afzal Khan would attack him. So, he wore armour underneath which stopped Khan’s dagger when the latter embraced Shivaji during a meeting.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One