What is Ocular Brachytherapy, the treatment for eye cancer?

A form of radiation therapy

Ocular brachytherapy is a form of radiation therapy used to treat certain types of eye cancer, particularly intraocular melanoma and retinoblastoma.

Placement of radioactive sources

Radioactive materials, such as plaques or seeds, are placed either on the surface of the eye or within the eye near the tumor. 

Localised Radiation

Once in place, the radioactive sources emit focused radiation directly on the tumor, destroying cancerous cells while minimizing harm to surrounding healthy tissue.

Treatment Duration

The duration of treatment varies depending on factors such as the type and size of the tumor, as well as the specific type of radioactive material used.

Advantages- Precise Targeting

The ability to deliver radiation directly to the tumor allows for precise targeting and minimizes radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues.

Preservation of vision

Ocular brachytherapy may help preserve vision and maintain quality of life for patients with certain types of eye cancer.

Minimally Invasive

The placement of radioactive sources can often be done using minimally invasive techniques, reducing the need for extensive surgery.

