Easy Homemade Chocolate Truffle Cake Recipe Under Rs 70

Lifestyle
Flour - 1 cup, Cocoa powder - ½ cup, Powdered sugar - ¾ cup, Baking powder - 1 tsp, Baking soda - ½ tsp, Yogurt - ½ cup, Milk - ½ cup, Oil - ¼ cup, Vanilla essence - 1 tsp.
Dark chocolate - 200 grams, Fresh cream - 100ml, Butter - 1 teaspoon
Preheat the oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix yogurt, sugar, milk, and oil well.
Now, in a separate bowl, sift flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda and keep aside. Gradually mix into the sugar mixture.
Pour the prepared cake batter into a greased cake tin and bake for 35-40 minutes. Let the cake cool and then cut into two layers.
Cut the dark chocolate into small pieces. Heat the fresh cream lightly in a pan. Add to the chocolate and mix well. Now add butter and prepare a smooth ganache.
Apply ganache on one layer of the cake and place the other layer on top. Cover the entire cake well with ganache and smooth it with a spoon or spatula.
Garnish the cake with chocolate truffle, chocolate shavings, or cocoa powder. Set it in the fridge for 1-2 hours and then serve.
Super Foods to Boost Your Childs Brain Power Naturally
Eid Mehndi Designs: 8 Unique & Trendy Styles for Your Beloved's Name
Cucumber Kanji Recipe for Gut Health and Summer Refreshment
Kangana Ranaut Inspired Jewellery Designs for Royal Look