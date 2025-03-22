Lifestyle

Easy Homemade Chocolate Truffle Cake Recipe Under Rs 70

Ingredients for Chocolate Truffle Cake

Flour - 1 cup, Cocoa powder - ½ cup, Powdered sugar - ¾ cup, Baking powder - 1 tsp, Baking soda - ½ tsp, Yogurt - ½ cup, Milk - ½ cup, Oil - ¼ cup, Vanilla essence - 1 tsp.

For Chocolate Ganache

Dark chocolate - 200 grams, Fresh cream - 100ml, Butter - 1 teaspoon

Make Chocolate Sponge Cake

Preheat the oven to 180°C. In a bowl, mix yogurt, sugar, milk, and oil well.

Mix the Dry Ingredients

Now, in a separate bowl, sift flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and baking soda and keep aside. Gradually mix into the sugar mixture.

Bake the Cake

Pour the prepared cake batter into a greased cake tin and bake for 35-40 minutes. Let the cake cool and then cut into two layers.

Prepare Chocolate Ganache

Cut the dark chocolate into small pieces. Heat the fresh cream lightly in a pan. Add to the chocolate and mix well. Now add butter and prepare a smooth ganache.

Assemble the Cake

Apply ganache on one layer of the cake and place the other layer on top. Cover the entire cake well with ganache and smooth it with a spoon or spatula.

Garnish the Cake

Garnish the cake with chocolate truffle, chocolate shavings, or cocoa powder. Set it in the fridge for 1-2 hours and then serve.

