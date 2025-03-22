Lifestyle
If you want to apply mehndi with your beloved's name on Eid and flaunt your hands with filled mehndi, then you can apply a full hand mehndi of Jhumki pattern.
If you like full hand minimal mehndi, then you can show off your beautiful hands to your beloved by getting this type of criss-cross pattern back hand mehndi done.
Lotus flower inspired mehndi is very much in trend, which gives a beautiful look to the hands and is also applied very quickly.
You can also get this type of half circle mehndi design done on your front hand, in which a lotus pattern is given and there is also a filled design on the finger.
In the front hand, you can get a beautiful peacock design made in the middle and give criss-cross pattern and lotus design on both sides.
It is Eid and you want to see the moon on your hands, then you can also get this type of moon shape mehndi made. Which has a beautiful design given on both sides.
To apply beautiful and filled hand mehndi, you can also apply a beautiful mehndi by doing mandala art with a fine cone on the back hand. This will give your hands an elegant look.
